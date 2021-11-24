Watch
Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand are getting ready for LIVE holiday shows again

Ryan Shupe &amp; The Rubberband's spirited show is great for all ages, young and old.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Nov 24, 2021
Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand are a nationally-known Bluegrass/ Country Rock Band and they're getting ready for holiday performances again!

Spend a wonderful holiday evening with them. Their highly spirited show is great for all ages, young and old, and a perfect Christmas tradition for families.

With the same dynamic and joyful energy that brightens their popular shows during the year, Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand tailor their rocking, acoustic sound to their favorite time of the year - Christmas!

Upcoming Shows
Sat, NOV 27
Rexburg Tabernacle Civic (Community) Center
Rexburg, ID

Tue, NOV 30
Covey Center for the Arts
Provo, UT

Wed, DEC 1
Soiled Dove Underground
Denver, CO

Mon, DEC 6
Sevier Valley Center
Richfield, UT

Fri, DEC 10
Roy High School
Roy, UT

Sat, DEC 11
Logan High School
Logan, UT

Mon, DEC 13
Brighton High School
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Fri, DEC 17
Hurricane Fine Arts Center
Hurricane, UT

Sat, DEC 18
Water Street Plaza
Henderson, Nevada

For ticket information visit: ryanshupe.com/tour

