Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand are getting ready for LIVE holiday shows again

Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand are a nationally-known Bluegrass/ Country Rock Band and they're getting ready for holiday performances again!

Spend a wonderful holiday evening with them. Their highly spirited show is great for all ages, young and old, and a perfect Christmas tradition for families.

With the same dynamic and joyful energy that brightens their popular shows during the year, Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand tailor their rocking, acoustic sound to their favorite time of the year - Christmas!

Upcoming Shows

Sat, NOV 27

Rexburg Tabernacle Civic (Community) Center

Rexburg, ID

Tue, NOV 30

Covey Center for the Arts

Provo, UT

Wed, DEC 1

Soiled Dove Underground

Denver, CO

Mon, DEC 6

Sevier Valley Center

Richfield, UT

Fri, DEC 10

Roy High School

Roy, UT

Sat, DEC 11

Logan High School

Logan, UT

Mon, DEC 13

Brighton High School

Cottonwood Heights, UT

Fri, DEC 17

Hurricane Fine Arts Center

Hurricane, UT

Sat, DEC 18

Water Street Plaza

Henderson, Nevada

For ticket information visit: ryanshupe.com/tour

