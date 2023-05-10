Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand have announced summer concert dates

As the summer season approaches, we wanted to share some exciting news with you.

Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand have announced their summer concert dates, and they promise to be amazing entertainment for the whole family!

The Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand experience has been described as a mix of pop and rock with bluegrass roots, creating a unique sound that blends different musical genres.

Their high energy performances will leave both you and your kids in awe.

Plus, the wholesome musical content makes it a great event for families to attend together.

Grab your lawn chairs and your loved ones and join them for a night of music under the stars.

The event is sure to be a summer highlight, featuring fantastic tunes, amazing atmosphere, and fun for everyone.

Summer concert dates can be found at ryanshupe.com/tour

You won't want to miss the concert to kickoff the summer on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Draper Amphitheater.

Tickets are currently on sale, so be sure to grab yours soon before they sell out.