S.L.C.C. launches program to jumpstart veteran entrepreneurs

Salt Lake Community College (S.L.C.C.) is all about helping the community in so many ways, including their launch of a program to jumpstart veteran entrepreneurs.

Veterans Business Resource Center (VBRC) is for veterans, active military, reserves, guard members and their spouses.

All it takes, as Rick Brown, the Manager of Utah Veteran Business Resource, told us, is a germ of an idea. They'll help you take your idea all the way to the doors opening of your new business.

VBRC support includes testing the idea, structuring the business, creating a business and marketing plan, and financial controls and projections.

VBRC accomplishes its mission through 1-to-1 meetings and veterans classes.

Both use telecommunications that provide access to the support throughout the state.

There is no cost for the extensive business support. If you'd like to join a class to learn even more it's only $150 for a 10-week course.

For more information please visit SLCC.edu Keyword VBRC.

