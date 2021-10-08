Saddle Up for the Heber Valley Western Music and Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Saddle up for the Western Music and Cowboy Poetry Gathering in beautiful Heber Valley.

After a year off because of COVID, this year's gathering will be better than ever!

The event is being held October 13 through 17, things will kick off Wednesday night at the Midway Town Hall where there will be dinner, music and of course cowboy poetry.

Some of the best musicians and poets in the country will be in town ready to entertain you, including the gathering's headliner the Shenandoah Band.

For a full line up please visit hebervalleycowboypoetry.com.