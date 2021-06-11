Watch
Sadie and Milo have been together their whole lives, and are looking for a forever home together

Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 11, 2021
Our Pets of the Week are Sadie and Milo who are a bonded pair that have been together on life.

Their owner fell on hard times, so they're looking for a new forever home together.

Both Sadie and Milo are shih tzus, which means they are non-shedding and hypoallergenic.

They are both in great health and love to be loved and play with toys. They're cuddly and love to sleep in the bed with you.

Milo is eight years old and Sadie is 11 years old and both are in great health, although Milo needs Science Diet food for allergies.

Both are house trained and current on vaccinations, are spayed and neutered, microchipped and both are good with other dogs and cats.

If you're interested in the pair, their adoption fee is $400.

Please visit hearts4paws.org for more information.

