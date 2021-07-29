Watch
Salsa Queen can help you spice up those foil dinners

Foil dinners are favorites for camping and convenient at home. Now there's freeze dried salsa by Salsa Queen that makes them tastier than ever.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 29, 2021
Foil dinners are popular around the campfire and convenient to throw in the oven while you're at home.

Salsa Queen joined us with ways to spice up those meals, with her freeze dry salsas.

Vegetarian potato feta:
Baby potatoes
Feta cheese
Tomatillo freeze dry (Salsa Queen)
Cilantro
Olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Bake at 340* for 30 min

Mango pineapple salmon:
Salmon
Butter garlic
Asparagus
Freeze dry mango pineapple (Salsa Queen)
Bake at 350* for 20 min

Potatoes and steak:
Steak
Potatoes
Corn (can of corn)
Freeze dry zesty lime (Salsa Queen)
Salt and pepper to taste
Bake at 355* for 35 min

Chicken fajitas:
Chicken breast
Bell peppers
Mushrooms
Onions
Red chili freeze dry (Salsa Queen)
Salt and pepper to taste
Bake at 350* for 35 min

Mac and cheese:
Box Mac cheese follow instructions
Add 1/2 cream cheese
1/2 container queso chipotle Salsa Queen
3 tbs red chili Salsa Queen
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix it and ready to eat!

You can find all of these salsas at salsaqueen.com.

