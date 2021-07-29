Salsa Queen can help you spice up those foil dinners

Foil dinners are popular around the campfire and convenient to throw in the oven while you're at home.

Salsa Queen joined us with ways to spice up those meals, with her freeze dry salsas.

Vegetarian potato feta:

Baby potatoes

Feta cheese

Tomatillo freeze dry (Salsa Queen)

Cilantro

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Bake at 340* for 30 min

Mango pineapple salmon:

Salmon

Butter garlic

Asparagus

Freeze dry mango pineapple (Salsa Queen)

Bake at 350* for 20 min

Potatoes and steak:

Steak

Potatoes

Corn (can of corn)

Freeze dry zesty lime (Salsa Queen)

Salt and pepper to taste

Bake at 355* for 35 min

Chicken fajitas:

Chicken breast

Bell peppers

Mushrooms

Onions

Red chili freeze dry (Salsa Queen)

Salt and pepper to taste

Bake at 350* for 35 min

Mac and cheese:

Box Mac cheese follow instructions

Add 1/2 cream cheese

1/2 container queso chipotle Salsa Queen

3 tbs red chili Salsa Queen

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix it and ready to eat!

You can find all of these salsas at salsaqueen.com.