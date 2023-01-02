Salsa Queen can help you spice up your leftovers

Watch Now
No one will complain about leftovers when you spice them up with the help of Salsa Queen.
Salsa Queen is one of our very favorite guest chefs because she makes things a little spicy but oh, so simple!

She started her business eight years ago as a single mother as a way to provide for her family.

Now she's grown into a very popular brand you can find at your favorite grocery store or order online.

Salsa Queen showed us how to use leftover turkey, black beans, corn, fire-roasted tomatoes in the can and her salsa to make a delicious meal using small tortillas in a pan.

For more information please visit salsaqueen.com.

