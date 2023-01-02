Salsa Queen can help you spice up your leftovers

Salsa Queen is one of our very favorite guest chefs because she makes things a little spicy but oh, so simple!

She started her business eight years ago as a single mother as a way to provide for her family.

Now she's grown into a very popular brand you can find at your favorite grocery store or order online.

Salsa Queen showed us how to use leftover turkey, black beans, corn, fire-roasted tomatoes in the can and her salsa to make a delicious meal using small tortillas in a pan.

For more information please visit salsaqueen.com.