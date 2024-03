Salsa Queen is all about the freeze-dried salsa and now you can add "dips" to her product line.

"Mr. Salsa Queen" joined us with the new products, which he says bring the heat. They'll add a little more spice than the traditional sauces.

You can order them online now, they'll start shipping in May, 2024.

To find the nearest store carrying Salsa Queen's products right now, visit salsaqueen.com.