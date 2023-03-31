Salsa Queen has become the largest freeze-dried salsa producer in the world

More shoppers than ever will be able to take Salsa Queen's products home with them.

Salsa Queen recently received the largest freeze-dried salsa order on record.

Her freeze-dried salsa will go into 300 Kroger locations in the Western United States.

Flavors include Zesty Cantina, Roasted Tomatillo, Red Chili and Mango Pineapple.

Freeze-dried salsa means it can be outside the refrigerated section of the store.

With this partnership there will be 1,300 stores across the U.S., as well as a growing number of international stores with Salsa Queen products.

Salsa Queen joined us to whip up a Shrimp Tacos recipe using the Red Chili Freeze-Dried Salsa.

To find the nearest store carrying Salsa Queen's freeze-dried salsa, visit salsaqueen.com.