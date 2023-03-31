Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Salsa Queen has become the largest freeze-dried salsa producer in the world

Salsa Queen makes Red Chili Shrimp Tacos using Freeze-Dried Red Chili
Salsa Queen's freeze-dried salsas are going in even more stores.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 16:15:31-04

More shoppers than ever will be able to take Salsa Queen's products home with them.

Salsa Queen recently received the largest freeze-dried salsa order on record.

Her freeze-dried salsa will go into 300 Kroger locations in the Western United States.

Flavors include Zesty Cantina, Roasted Tomatillo, Red Chili and Mango Pineapple.

Freeze-dried salsa means it can be outside the refrigerated section of the store.

With this partnership there will be 1,300 stores across the U.S., as well as a growing number of international stores with Salsa Queen products.

Salsa Queen joined us to whip up a Shrimp Tacos recipe using the Red Chili Freeze-Dried Salsa.

To find the nearest store carrying Salsa Queen's freeze-dried salsa, visit salsaqueen.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere