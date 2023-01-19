Salsa Queen inspiring other local women-owned businesses

Salsa Queen is sharing her story and sharing her success with others.

The inspiring business owner started as a single mom raising money for her children.

Salsa Queen (her legal name) is now helping other Utah women with their businesses!

Inspire In Utah, an effort by Go Utah, is an initiative that supports women entrepreneurs and women in the workplace at every level. It also supports women who want to relaunch careers through Return Utah and similar programs.

The campaign seeks to help inspire 1,000 new women-owned businesses by creating targeted messages for women returning to the workforce, women of color, veterans, LGBTQ+ community members, immigrants, and refugees.

Salsa Queen's delicious products are now sold in 1,000 stores in 25 states. Find her salsa in almost every Utah grocery store or online.