Watch
The Place

Actions

Salsa Queen is in the running for a $50,000 grand prize in 'The Great Food Truck Race'

Salsa Queen talks about being on the Food Network and shares a recipe for Commando Tacos.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 16:18:57-04

Salsa Queen, yes that's her legal name, her husband Jim Birch and her friend Missy Workman, are going on The Great Food Truck Race: Hottest Season Ever.

They're in the running, along with eight other teams, to bring home a $50,000 grand prize.

Salsa Queen joined us with a recipe recipe for Commando Tacos.

  • Red chili Salsa Queen
  • Honey
  • Cream cheese
  • Shrimp
  • Mexican blend cheese
  • Corn tortillas

The Great Food Truck Race returns to Food Network and Discovery+ on Sunday, June 5.

You can learn more about that by clicking here, and for Salsa Queen's products and where to find them, go to salsaqueen.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere