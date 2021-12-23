Salsa Queen Shows of Her Traditional Tamales

Salsa Queen— she does her name proud.

All holiday parties need a little bit of spice and heat to be a success.

She's got her mild gourmet pico, or the smokey roasted tomatillo, red chili, creamy jalepeno, queso chipotle and the mango-pineapple to round out any table.

These gourmet salsas, that took years to perfect are now found in 1000 stores in 25 states, so the proof is in the salsa.

Salsa Queen showed us her traditional tamale recipe the fills her family up every Christmas Eve.

You can find more of her recipes at https://www.salsaqueen.com/