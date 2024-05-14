Salsa Queen spices things up with the freshest all-natural ingredients

Salsa Queen is known around Utah for spicing things up!

Now, for a second time, she's going to be in the national spotlight on the Home Shopping Network.

Salsa Queen makes fresh, gourmet salsas and dips and freeze-dried salsa and dip too.

All of the products are made with the highest-quality ingredients with no preservatives or fillers.

She showed us how to make tin foil dinners since it's summer camping season! Start with your favorite protein, veggies and their freeze-dried salsa.

You can order them online, or to find the nearest store carrying her products, visit salsaqueen.com.

