Salt Lake Chamber at at the One Utah Summit

The Salt Lake Chamber is Utah’s largest and strongest business association and they will be a part of Governor Spencer Cox’s bi-annual super summit, the One Utah Summit.

Derek Miller, President and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber shared with us that the Chamber promotes economic and civil progress by supporting and advocating for small businesses — the backbone of our economy.

Previously known as the Utah Economic Summit, it’s an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Gov. Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes

It's a day all about collaboration, connection and networking with like-minded business leaders.

Tickets are sold out but don't worry because this is a bi-annual event and the next summit takes place in Southern Utah in the Fall.

After the Northern Utah Summit takes place on may 10, 2022 info will be posted online.

Learn more at OneUtahSummit.com