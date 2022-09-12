Salt Lake City has a new speakeasy-type lounge

There's a new lounge in town, a sophisticated bar called Back Door.

Think of it as a speakeasy atmosphere where you can connect with others in a comfortable and relaxing setting.

The grand opening is on Monday, September 12, 2022.

They will offer an ever-evolving list of intriguing signature cocktails made with local spirits.

Back Door will also offer the full menu of their partner and neighbor, Laziz Kitchen, and other small plates.

Back Door is located at 152 East 200 South in Salt Lake City.

You can find more information at backdoorslc.com.

Habibi Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dented Brick Craft Gin

1/2 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Splash Coconut Cream

1 oz Hibiscus Tea

1 T Lime Juice

Mix all ingredients and shake with ice cubes to chill. Remove ice. Then shake again with chipped ice until slushy. Garnish with edible flowers.

