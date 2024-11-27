Salt Lake City International Airport shows off new businesses and restaurants after unveiling phase 3

Salt Lake City International Airport shows off their new businesses and restaurants after unveiling phase 3 in the B concourse.

The new phase features 12 new shops and restaurants including Sunday's Best. They serve all-day brunch and the menu features items such as sugar-powdered beignets, monkeybread, strawberry ricotta pancakes and salmon toast.

The new concourse also features locally owned business Cotopaxi. The apparel, accessories and gear brand opened here in Salt Lake City in 2014. Travelers can find outdoor gear, apparel, packs and more. Check out their website here.