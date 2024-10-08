Watch Now
Salt Lake City Mission is collecting supplies for the Harvest for the Hungry

Harvest for the Hungry
(The Place Advertiser) - Salt Lake City Mission could use your time or donations to help people with their Harvest for the Hungry campaign.
The Salt Lake City Mission works year-round to help people who are experiencing homelessness or those who can't afford food or other necessities.

Pastor Shawn Clay says now it's all about fall and the "Harvest for the Hungry" drive. They're asking for donations, if you can help:

  • Frozen turkeys & whole chickens
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Canned yams
  • Canned veggies
  • Gravy packets
  • Stuffing (in box)
  • Holiday pies
  • Non-perishable food items for food boxes
  • Hygiene items
  • New socks and underwear
  • New or used good, clean clothing and outdoor gear

You can drop off donations at 1151 S. Redwood Road, Suite 106 in Salt Lake City, Utah 84104.

For more information please visit: saltlakecitymission.org.

