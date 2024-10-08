Salt Lake City Mission is collecting supplies for the Harvest for the Hungry

The Salt Lake City Mission works year-round to help people who are experiencing homelessness or those who can't afford food or other necessities.

Pastor Shawn Clay says now it's all about fall and the "Harvest for the Hungry" drive. They're asking for donations, if you can help:

Frozen turkeys & whole chickens

Mashed potatoes

Canned yams

Canned veggies

Gravy packets

Stuffing (in box)

Holiday pies

Non-perishable food items for food boxes

Hygiene items

New socks and underwear

New or used good, clean clothing and outdoor gear

You can drop off donations at 1151 S. Redwood Road, Suite 106 in Salt Lake City, Utah 84104.

For more information please visit: saltlakecitymission.org.

