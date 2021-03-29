Menu

Salt Lake City Mission is helping more than 40,000 people with services for Easter. The need is three times what it was last year.

The amazing caterers at the Salt Palace are pitching in to help hungry Utahns for Easter, along with the Salt Lake City Mission.
Salt Lake City Mission is helping more than 40,000 individuals with services for Easter.

Pastor Joe Vazquez says they need this year is triple what it was at this time last year.

They're getting some help from Centerplate, which is a catering company that provides food to the Salt Palace among other Utah venues.

Together they'll prepare and provide 1,500 individually packaged holiday meals to be devliered to local service agencies throughout the Greater Salt Lake region.

They are still collecting the food. If you can give help or if you need help call 801-355-6310 or visit saltlakecitymission.org.

