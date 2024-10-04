Salt Lake City will be a sea of pink on October 12

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, Salt Lake City will be a sea of pink.

That morning is the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

Then, later that day is the Pink Party Crawl for the Cure to benefit Send Me on Vacation (SMOV).

Send Me On Vacation is a non-profit that coordinates all-expenses paid vacations for breast cancer survivors. Money raised will be donated for Utah survivor vacations.

30+ bars in the Salt Lake area are participating in the Pink Bar Crawl and all of the venues will offer Grid City Beer Works' rosé seltzer that will be branded with SMOV and a pink ribbon. They will donate to the charity for each case sold.

In addition bartenders will offer a pink cocktail, wine and beer as well.

You can get a $20 SMOV Cral Passport and join the Pink Party by visiting smovpinkparty.com.