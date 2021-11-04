Salt Lake Community College hosting Virtual event with Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson

Salt Lake Community College is hosting Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson at their annual Tanner Forum November 4.

The Tanner Forum, formerly called the Tanner Forum on Social Ethics, is a 22-year tradition at SLCC that brings nationally and internationally recognized speakers to the college.

Assistant Professor of Philosophy Ananda Spike explained that the Forum provides SLCC students, employees and the wider community to come together to learn and discuss critical issues and events related to social ethics.

Isabel Wilkerson, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Humanities Medal, is the author of The New York Times bestsellers The Warmth of Other Suns and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, a passionately researched examination of the unspoken caste system that shaped America and still defines our lives today.

The Tanner Forum is free to attend, and it is open to the entire community virtually.

For registration and for more information on Ms. Wilkerson, log on to Tanner Forum.