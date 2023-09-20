Salt Lake Community College is Celebrating its 75th Anniversary

Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) is celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023!

We talked with Rebecca Tolentino, Advisor-Adult Recruitment for SLCC, about the college's rich history in Utah.

It was first founded in 1948 as a vocational school to primarily serve returning veterans under the GI Bill. The school still serves thousands of veterans and their families each year.

In 1987 it became a two-year school to prepare students to transfer to Utah's 4-year colleges.

Today, SLCC is Utah's largest two-year college with more than 40,000 students and nine campus locations.

For students coming straight out of high school, who don't know what they want to do, Rebecca says SLCC is a good choice.

She says with so many classes to explore from welding, auto and aviation mechanics to film and graphic design classes and social work, criminal justice and engineering courses as well, it's an affordable way to figure out what you want to do.

Classes are small, under 20 students, so teachers know who you are and help you individually.

There are also a lot of on-campus jobs for students and fun clubs and activities as well.

Salt Lake Community College is also a good choice for adults looking to go back to school to earn a degree.

For parents, three of the SLCC campuses have childcare centers and they offer vouchers to make it more affordable.

There are even scholarships available for nontraditional students.

The newest campus in Herriman means students can earn an associate's degree there and then go earn a bachelor's through the University of Utah on the same campus.

You can learn more at slcc.edu.