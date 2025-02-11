Salt Lake Community College is known for doing whatever they can to support students

Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) is known for doing whatever they can to support their students.

So as we approach Giving Day, we wanted to highlight SLCC's Bruin Fund, which provides aid to students in crisis situations.

Morgan Saxton talked with Student Support Case Manager, Jose Rodriguez Hernandez, to learn what the Bruin Fund is and how it works.

It's a donor supported fund that helps students with one-time financial assistance for unexpected financial emergencies, which could be barriers that result in dropping out of school.

Those emergencies can include everything from mental health challenges to unexpected financial emergencies.

Jose says, "It might seem like a small amount to us, but it might be enough to upend a student's life and ability to continue school."

The fund helps between 150 and 200 student every year.

If you'd like to help, donations are always welcome but especially on SLCC's Giving Day, which is February 20, 2025.

Go to slcc.edu/givingday to learn more.

