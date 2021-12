Refugees are coming to Utah at a greater pace than ever before and Salt Lake Community College is on a mission to help them acclimate.

Leading the College is Dr. Kamal Bewar, who joined us to tell us more.

He told us about the program, OneRefugee.org, which helps young adults from a refugee background get an education.

Dr. Bewar also told us about the SLCC Refugee Scholarship, and you can learn more about that here.