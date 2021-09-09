Salt Lake Community College Receives National LGBTQ-Friendly College Awards

Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) just earned two national awards for being the Best of the Best in LGBTQ-friendly colleges.

SLCC is listed in the Top Eight among all community colleges in the United States by The Campus Pride Index.

The Best of the Best ranking comes on the heels of receiving the top spot from Campus Pride Index as the Most Affordable LGBTQ Friendly College in the U.S.

Being ranked by Campus Pride is valuable for helping parents and students deciding where to go to school. It's the premier national benchmarking tool that self-assesses LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices.

The college recently added gender and sexuality identification questions to the college's admission form. That will boost the institution's ability to better track LGBTQ students and provide services.

The Gender & Sexuality Student Resource Center (GSSRC) works with LGBTQ+ students from college access to graduation. The center supplies programming and events to engage the college community in topics and issues surrounding gender and sexuality.

It's housed at South City Campus SCM 1-140, and is open for in-person visits Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information you can visit slcc.edu/diversity.