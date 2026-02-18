Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Salt Lake Community College's Giving Day is February 19, 2026

How you can help Salt Lake Community College students who have the greatest needs
(The Place Advertisers) - Salt Lake Community College's Giving Day is February 19, 2026. It's a chance to help SLCC support students, especially those in the most need.
We talked with Jose Rodriguez Hernandez, Director of Student Support and Assistant Dean of Students.

Part of his job is overseeing Bruin Emergency fund which helps students with one-time financial assistance for unexpected financial emergencies.

The donor-supported fund gives up to $1000 assistance — which helps about 150-200 students each year.

Jose says while that might seem like a small amount, it might be enough to upend a student's lie and ability to continue school.

You can support the Emergency Fund or other basic needs such as food insecurity, childcare, scholarships, and more during Giving Day on February 19, 2026.

Go to SLCC.edu/GivingDay to learn more and to donate.

