Salt Lake Community College’s holistic admissions looks at more than just GPA and test scores

Salt Lake Community College’s health sciences programs recently switched to a holistic admissions process, where students who are applying to SLCC’s programs are assessed on more than just GPA and test scores.

Holistic admissions looks at the whole person, for example, a person’s work or personal experiences, essays, and characteristics that would be valuable in the profession they are interested in pursuing.

Cher Knupp, Program Manager, SLCC Health Sciences, Explained to Jenny Hardman that she has witnessed the positive impact this is having on students at not only SLCC but also students at the University of Utah School of Medicine where she worked prior to SLCC.

All eight of SLCC's program admissions programs will have various components of holistic admissions.

The programs include: Dental Hygiene, Mortuary Science, Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiological Technology, Respiratory Therapy, Surgical Technology.

Some components of the holistic admissions process may include Multiple Mini Interviews which are a series of real-life ethical scenarios are presented to the student and they are assessed.

Interviewers are non-faculty or community health care partners.

Through the interview process, the student will be able to show who they are, and soft skills can be assessed that cannot be determined through a traditional application.

SLCC programs are rigorous and students still have a minimum GPA they must meet to be considered and must maintain a strong GPA in the programs.