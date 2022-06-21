Chase from Salt Lake Foodie only gives good reviews — so if he tells you about a place, you know it's good.
This week he went to two of his favorite local spots, but he branched out on his order — and he was pleasantly surprised.
And, he's recommending the items to you as well.
Sicilia Mia – Holladay
- Calamari & Gamberi A fried mixture of calamari and shrimp, crispy and golden, served with our homemade red sauce.
- Caprese Made with Utah tomatoes, EVOO and house made mozzarella cheese.
- Veal Saltimbocca The original version of this dish is saltimbocca alla Romana ("saltimbocca Roman-style"), which consists of veal, prosciutto and sage, rolled-up and cooked in dry white wine and butter.
- Gnocchi Shrimp E Pistacchio Homemade gnocchi with sautéed shrimp and pistachios.
Mr. Charlie's Chicken Finger – Murray and Draper
- Nashville Wrap - Fresh Tortilla, Melted Cheese, 3 Fingers tossed in Nashville Hot Honey Sauce, Slaw and Pickles served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
- Buffalo Po' Boy - 3 Fingers tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes on a Fresh Roll served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
- Loaded Nashville Fries - Cheese fries topped with boneless wings tossed in Nashville sauce, slaw, pickles and Charlie sauce.
