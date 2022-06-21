Chase from Salt Lake Foodie only gives good reviews — so if he tells you about a place, you know it's good.

This week he went to two of his favorite local spots, but he branched out on his order — and he was pleasantly surprised.

And, he's recommending the items to you as well.

Sicilia Mia – Holladay



Calamari & Gamberi A fried mixture of calamari and shrimp, crispy and golden, served with our homemade red sauce.

Caprese Made with Utah tomatoes, EVOO and house made mozzarella cheese.

Veal Saltimbocca The original version of this dish is saltimbocca alla Romana ("saltimbocca Roman-style"), which consists of veal, prosciutto and sage, rolled-up and cooked in dry white wine and butter.

Gnocchi Shrimp E Pistacchio Homemade gnocchi with sautéed shrimp and pistachios.

Mr. Charlie's Chicken Finger – Murray and Draper



Nashville Wrap - Fresh Tortilla, Melted Cheese, 3 Fingers tossed in Nashville Hot Honey Sauce, Slaw and Pickles served with your choice of Fries or Slaw

Buffalo Po' Boy - 3 Fingers tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes on a Fresh Roll served with your choice of Fries or Slaw

Loaded Nashville Fries - Cheese fries topped with boneless wings tossed in Nashville sauce, slaw, pickles and Charlie sauce.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

