Salt Lake Foodie found two spots with unique names and delicious food

It's Tasty Tuesday with Salt Lake Foodie and today he's found some unique names at the two spots he's recommending.
Snowmobile Pizza – Salt Lake City
-Grandma Pie Cheese or Pepperoni Slice
-Nana's Meatballs - 2 meatballs simmered in Ragu sauce, whipped ricotta, parm, house greens
-Garlic knots
-Sweet pig - pizza sauce, house cheese blend, proscuitto, whipped ricotta, honey, arugula
Flake Pie Co. – St George and Salt Lake City
-Sweet Child O'Lime
Key lime filling
Whipped cream topping
Graham cracker crust
-Greatest Dough on Earth
Real cookie dough filling
Layer of Biscoff
Whipped cream
Cookie dough topping
Signature FLAKEy butter crust
-When Chocolate Met Caramel
Chocolate cream filling
Salted caramel layer
Whipped cream
Caramel drizzle
Signature FLAKEy butter crust
-Pie Shake
