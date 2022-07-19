Watch Now
Salt Lake Foodie found two spots with unique names and delicious food

Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday this week is all about delicious food and experience dining.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 15:40:40-04

It's Tasty Tuesday with Salt Lake Foodie and today he's found some unique names at the two spots he's recommending.

Snowmobile Pizza – Salt Lake City

-Grandma Pie Cheese or Pepperoni Slice
-Nana's Meatballs - 2 meatballs simmered in Ragu sauce, whipped ricotta, parm, house greens
-Garlic knots
-Sweet pig - pizza sauce, house cheese blend, proscuitto, whipped ricotta, honey, arugula

Flake Pie Co. – St George and Salt Lake City

-Sweet Child O'Lime
Key lime filling
Whipped cream topping
Graham cracker crust

-Greatest Dough on Earth
Real cookie dough filling
Layer of Biscoff
Whipped cream
Cookie dough topping
Signature FLAKEy butter crust

-When Chocolate Met Caramel
Chocolate cream filling
Salted caramel layer
Whipped cream
Caramel drizzle
Signature FLAKEy butter crust

-Pie Shake

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

