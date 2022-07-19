Salt Lake Foodie found two spots with unique names and delicious food

It's Tasty Tuesday with Salt Lake Foodie and today he's found some unique names at the two spots he's recommending.

Snowmobile Pizza – Salt Lake City

-Grandma Pie Cheese or Pepperoni Slice

-Nana's Meatballs - 2 meatballs simmered in Ragu sauce, whipped ricotta, parm, house greens

-Garlic knots

-Sweet pig - pizza sauce, house cheese blend, proscuitto, whipped ricotta, honey, arugula

Flake Pie Co. – St George and Salt Lake City

-Sweet Child O'Lime

Key lime filling

Whipped cream topping

Graham cracker crust

-Greatest Dough on Earth

Real cookie dough filling

Layer of Biscoff

Whipped cream

Cookie dough topping

Signature FLAKEy butter crust

-When Chocolate Met Caramel

Chocolate cream filling

Salted caramel layer

Whipped cream

Caramel drizzle

Signature FLAKEy butter crust

-Pie Shake

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".