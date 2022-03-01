Salt Lake Foodie gives us foodie findings each week, and these are must-tries

Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 01, 2022

Tamashi Ramen & Sushi Bar - American Fork

Texas Roll - Crabmeat, steak & cream cheese, top w. spicy mayo & eel sauce

General Tso's Chicken - Deep fried chicken in sweet & spicy sauce

Ocean Roll - Snow crab, mango & avocado inside, top w. shrimp, tobiko & mango sauce

Pork Ramen - Pork, Egg, Green Onion, Fish Cake, Bean Sprout, & added an egg and potstickers HallPass – Salt Lake City

Full service brunch

Soft Scramble Truffle Toast - Marble rye, soft scrambled eggs with black truffle and crème fraîche.

Brulee French Toast - Brioche custard, fresh fruit, vanilla cream.

Nutella Brioche

Market Fruit

Loaded Mimosa

