Salt Lake Foodie gives us foodie findings each week, and these are must-tries

Each week Salt Lake Foodie takes us to new places around the area to try for dine in or take out.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 01, 2022
Tamashi Ramen & Sushi Bar - American Fork

  • Texas Roll - Crabmeat, steak & cream cheese, top w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
  • General Tso's Chicken - Deep fried chicken in sweet & spicy sauce
  • Ocean Roll - Snow crab, mango & avocado inside, top w. shrimp, tobiko & mango sauce
  • Pork Ramen - Pork, Egg, Green Onion, Fish Cake, Bean Sprout, & added an egg and potstickers

HallPass – Salt Lake City

  • Full service brunch
  • Soft Scramble Truffle Toast - Marble rye, soft scrambled eggs with black truffle and crème fraîche.
  • Brulee French Toast - Brioche custard, fresh fruit, vanilla cream.
  • Nutella Brioche
  • Market Fruit
  • Loaded Mimosa

Be sure to catch all of Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

