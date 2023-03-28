Salt Lake Foodie has found a spot for people who love the Mediterranean Diet

Chase with Salt Lake Foodie says he's found a spot that fits perfectly into the Mediterranean Diet.
Laziz Kitchen/ Backdoor is in Downtown Salt Lake City.
He recommends:
ZAATAR FRIES
LAZIZ SALAD BOWL - Kalera Farm greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, green onion, capers, quinoa, feta, olives, pickled cabbage, crisped onions, and lemon dressing
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH - Hand breaded Fried chicken, tomato, lettuce, avocado, onion, habanero spiced cabbage
MUHAMMARA - roasted red pepper locally roasted by Firebird, pomegranate molasses, onions, garlic, walnuts
Croissant beignets
Chase also told us about a classic restaurant where you never can go wrong — Penny Ann's Cafe in Salt Lake City.
He recommends:
Chicken *IN* Waffle - Diced crispy chicken added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
The PAC BAM Waffle - Bacon And Maple! chopped bacon soaked in PURE MAPLE SYRUP, then added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
Homemade candied pecans, caramel & whipped cream Waffle
Strawberries, blueberries & whipped cream Waffle
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".