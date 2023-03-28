Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Salt Lake Foodie has found a spot for people who love the Mediterranean Diet

Tasty Tuesday
SLC Foodie has his picks for the week for Tasty Tuesday.
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 16:45:00-04

Chase with Salt Lake Foodie says he's found a spot that fits perfectly into the Mediterranean Diet.

Laziz Kitchen/ Backdoor is in Downtown Salt Lake City.

He recommends:
ZAATAR FRIES
LAZIZ SALAD BOWL - Kalera Farm greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, green onion, capers, quinoa, feta, olives, pickled cabbage, crisped onions, and lemon dressing
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH - Hand breaded Fried chicken, tomato, lettuce, avocado, onion, habanero spiced cabbage
MUHAMMARA - roasted red pepper locally roasted by Firebird, pomegranate molasses, onions, garlic, walnuts
Croissant beignets

Chase also told us about a classic restaurant where you never can go wrong — Penny Ann's Cafe in Salt Lake City.

He recommends:
Chicken *IN* Waffle - Diced crispy chicken added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
The PAC BAM Waffle - Bacon And Maple! chopped bacon soaked in PURE MAPLE SYRUP, then added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
Homemade candied pecans, caramel & whipped cream Waffle
Strawberries, blueberries & whipped cream Waffle

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere