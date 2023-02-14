Watch Now
Salt Lake Foodie has great spots to celebrate Valentine's Day and beyond

Tasty Tuesday
Salt Lake Foodie has two spots to try and what he loves to order on their menus.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 15:57:52-05

Whether you're looking for a spot to celebrate Valentine's Day, or are just on the hunt for a new restaurant to try, we've got you covered in this week's Tasty Tuesday with Salt Lake Foodie.

Toscano – Draper
House-Made Shrimp Fettuccine
Lamb Shank
Mediterranean Dips - Marinara, Olive Tapenade & Parmesan Salsa
Short Rib Pizza
Carbonara

Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle – Midvale
Cross-the-bridge noodles - Chicken
Hot & Sour - Thin Sliced Beef
All in one hot pot – Fish maw chicken rice noodle
Spicy Beef Tripe

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

