This week's Tasty Tuesday is for all of you who love Asian cuisine.

Chase, SLC Foodie, joined us with a couple of brand new spots to try.

Tang Huo Kung Fu Instant Hot Pot – Sandy

By the pound instant hot pot, over 100 fresh meat, seafood and veggie items.

Blue Blue – Salt Lake City

Milk Teas, Fruit Teas, Fruit Lattes and Americanos

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.