Salt Lake Foodie has new spots to try in 2025!
Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, has some new spots to try in 2025!

Frostea - Taylorsville
Milk Tea
Crookie
Shakes
Taro Ice Cream

Atomic Biscuit - Salt Lake City
SWEET & SASSY
Biscuit, fried chicken, Siracha cole slaw, sweet potato butter, and a poached egg.

FRIED BOLOGNA BENEDICT
Biscuit with cheddar cheese, fried bologna, poached egg, Dijon aioli, pickled green tomatoes, and bacon Hollandaise.

GO'IN SOUTHERN
Biscuit, fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered in gravy.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

