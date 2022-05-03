Salt Lake Foodie has some foodie findings for Cinco de Mayo

If you like to get into the spirit of Cinco de Mayo with food, then Chase from Salt Lake Foodie has you covered in this week's Tasty Tuesday.

Oak Wood Fire Kitchen – Draper

SWEETHEART - Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Kurobota ham, Pineapple, Pickled onion

STEAK FRITES - 7 oz Snake River Farms Wagyu Skirt Steak, Chimichurri, House Fries

"STREET CORN" DIP - House Garlic Aioli, Queso Fresco. Wood Fire Oven Baked. Topped with Creme Fraiche, Tajin, Cilantro. Served with Sourdough Crostini

Roasted Chicken - Bone-in Chicken, Charred Pineapple BBQ Sauce, Chimichurri Fingerlings, and Sautéed Asparagus

House of Corn Mexican Cuisine – Sandy

Street Tacos - Al Pastor, Campechanos, Tripa, topped with Onion and Cilantro

Birria Taco

Pozole

Quesadilla

Be sure to catch all of Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".