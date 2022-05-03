Salt Lake Foodie has some foodie findings for Cinco de Mayo

If you like to get into the spirit of Cinco de Mayo with food, then Chase from Salt Lake Foodie has you covered in this week's Tasty Tuesday.
Oak Wood Fire Kitchen – Draper
SWEETHEART - Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Kurobota ham, Pineapple, Pickled onion
STEAK FRITES - 7 oz Snake River Farms Wagyu Skirt Steak, Chimichurri, House Fries
"STREET CORN" DIP - House Garlic Aioli, Queso Fresco. Wood Fire Oven Baked. Topped with Creme Fraiche, Tajin, Cilantro. Served with Sourdough Crostini
Roasted Chicken - Bone-in Chicken, Charred Pineapple BBQ Sauce, Chimichurri Fingerlings, and Sautéed Asparagus
House of Corn Mexican Cuisine – Sandy
Street Tacos - Al Pastor, Campechanos, Tripa, topped with Onion and Cilantro
Birria Taco
Pozole
Quesadilla
Be sure to catch all of Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".