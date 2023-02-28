Salt Lake Foodie heads south to Utah County for Tasty Tuesday

For this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie heads south to Utah County.
Here are his menu favorites Asahi Sushi Bar & Restaurant in Orem and Houston TX Hot Chicken in Lehi!
Asahi Sushi Bar & Restaurant – Orem
-Super Dragon - shrimp tempura & crab then topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce & three kinds of tobiko
-Rainbow - crab & avocado roll topped with assorted sashimi & ponzu sauce
-Large sashimi
-Teriyaki chicken with yakisoba noodles
Houston TX Hot Chicken – Lehi
-Double Hot Chicken sandwich – pick the spice level
-Waffle Milkshake
-Loaded fries – tenders, slaw, pickles, house sauce
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".