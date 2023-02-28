Watch Now
Salt Lake Foodie heads south to Utah County for Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
In this week's Tasty Tuesday, SLC Foodie heads south to Utah County.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Feb 28, 2023
For this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie heads south to Utah County.

Here are his menu favorites Asahi Sushi Bar & Restaurant in Orem and Houston TX Hot Chicken in Lehi!

Asahi Sushi Bar & Restaurant – Orem
-Super Dragon - shrimp tempura & crab then topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce & three kinds of tobiko
-Rainbow - crab & avocado roll topped with assorted sashimi & ponzu sauce
-Large sashimi
-Teriyaki chicken with yakisoba noodles

Houston TX Hot Chicken – Lehi
-Double Hot Chicken sandwich – pick the spice level
-Waffle Milkshake
-Loaded fries – tenders, slaw, pickles, house sauce

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

