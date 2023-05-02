Salt Lake Foodie is ready for Cinco de Mayo with this week's foodie findings

Chase with Salt Lake Foodie only reviews places he loves, so you know if he's talking about a restaurant, it's going to be good!

This week his Tasty Tuesday suggestions are all about Cinco de Mayo.

De Los Muertos - Salt Lake City

-El Gordito Birria, Los Muertos Asada Taco, and the Reyna's Chicken Mole taco

-House made Guacamole - Pickled Onions

-Vegetarian Queso - Impossible Ground "Beef"

-Churro Beignets

- Smothered Chicken Mole Burrito

Barrio – Salt Lake City

-BARRIO POPPERS - SMOKED jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.

-SURF N TURF - seared snake river farms wagyu STEAK with grilled SHRIMP in garlic & butter

-COCHINITA PIBIL - PORK roasted in banana leaves with achiote, sour orange, cinnamon & clove

-Carne Asada Burrito

