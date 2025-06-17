Salt Lake Foodie is serving up Mexican food and Korean BBQ in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Salt Lake Foodie is serving up flavor in this week's Tasty Tuesday with stops at Mi Ranchito Grill and Yummy's Korean BBQ.
At Mi Ranchito in South Salt Lake, he recommends:
- Mole Chicken Enchilada
- Molcajete - grilled shrimp, carne asada strips and chicken breast strips, surrounded by grilled vegetables
- Buffet Saturday and Sunday
- Vegan Buffet on certain Fridays
And then at Yummy's Korean BBQ in Tayorsville, he says you won't go wrong with these items:
- Bingsu
- 3 Meat Plate - Terri Chicken, Short Ribs, Korean Fried Garlic Chicken
- Korean Corn Dogs
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.