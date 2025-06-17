Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Salt Lake Foodie is serving up Mexican food and Korean BBQ in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
There are sweet and savory options in this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

Salt Lake Foodie is serving up flavor in this week's Tasty Tuesday with stops at Mi Ranchito Grill and Yummy's Korean BBQ.

At Mi Ranchito in South Salt Lake, he recommends:

  • Mole Chicken Enchilada
  • Molcajete - grilled shrimp, carne asada strips and chicken breast strips, surrounded by grilled vegetables
  • Buffet Saturday and Sunday
  • Vegan Buffet on certain Fridays

And then at Yummy's Korean BBQ in Tayorsville, he says you won't go wrong with these items:

  • Bingsu
  • 3 Meat Plate - Terri Chicken, Short Ribs, Korean Fried Garlic Chicken
  • Korean Corn Dogs

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere