Salt Lake Foodie is serving up Mexican food and Korean BBQ in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Salt Lake Foodie is serving up flavor in this week's Tasty Tuesday with stops at Mi Ranchito Grill and Yummy's Korean BBQ.

At Mi Ranchito in South Salt Lake, he recommends:



Mole Chicken Enchilada

Molcajete - grilled shrimp, carne asada strips and chicken breast strips, surrounded by grilled vegetables

Buffet Saturday and Sunday

Vegan Buffet on certain Fridays

And then at Yummy's Korean BBQ in Tayorsville, he says you won't go wrong with these items:

Bingsu

3 Meat Plate - Terri Chicken, Short Ribs, Korean Fried Garlic Chicken

Korean Corn Dogs

