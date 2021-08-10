Watch
Salt Lake Foodie recommends these two patio spots in the capital city

Salt Lake Foodie found two great spots for patio dining (and the food is just as good too).
Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 10, 2021
This week's #TakeoutTuesday is all about the patios.

Chase with Salt Lake Foodie recommends these two spots in Utah's capital city.

Grid City Beer Works - Salt Lake City
Seitan Wings - Buffalos Sauce
Chicken sandwich
Catfish and chips

HallPass - Salt Lake City
Chix on Broadway Sandwich - Cheddar, onion, lemon herb aioli.
Graffiti Burger - 1/4 lb smashed onion burger, American cheese, pickles, secret sauce, pickled peppers, gem lettuce, pickled peppers.
Lobster Reuben

