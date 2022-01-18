Salt Lake Foodie stops by Blue Fish Sushi Bar & Dirty Bird Fried Chxx

Every week we love to get recommendations for restaurants to try either for dine-in or takeout with Chase from Salt Lake Foodie.

Here are this week's:

Blue Fish Sushi Bar - South Jordan

The Korean BBQ roll is a California roll topped with Korean pork BBQ and served with a side of cucumber salad

The King roll has baked lobster, avocado, and tempura onion inside, and it's topped with spicy tuna and torched toro (a smooth and buttery cut from blue fin tuna), eel sauce, spicy mayo, and ponzu sauce (a light cirtus based sauce)

Korean BBQ ribs are charbroiled, marinated short ribs served on a sizzling platter

Dirty Bird Fried Chxx – Ogden and Provo

Dirty Bird - Fried chxx, bacon, pimento cheese, chili oil, mayo, pickles

Dirty Fries - Pimento cheese and bacon

Classic Chxx - Fried chxx, house spicy ketchup, chili oil, mayo, pickles, "Ranchberg"

