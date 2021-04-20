Salt Lake Foodie stops by two local restaurants for #TakeoutTuesday

Every Tuesday we get suggestions on restaurants to check out, and menu items to order from Chase, the Salt Lake Foodie.
Here are his "Tasty Eats" for this week.
Blue Lemon – Farmington, Sandy, Cottonwood Heights, Highland
Raspberry Chicken - spring mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette, vine ripened raspberries, grilled chicken, candied pecans, feta cheese, grilled pineapple, sassy onions, and endive
Signature Bacon Burger - fire grilled angus beef, topped with white cheddar, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and house fry sauce
Molten Bundt Cake
Local Greek - Riverton
Gyro - Cucumbers, Kalamata Olive, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta and TONS of Tzatziki
Loaded fries
Gyro Bowl
You can find more of Chase's Foodie Findings on Instagram @slcfoodie and Facebook @saltlakefoodie.