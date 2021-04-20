Salt Lake Foodie stops by two local restaurants for #TakeoutTuesday

Every Tuesday we get suggestions on restaurants to check out, and menu items to order from Chase, the Salt Lake Foodie.

Here are his "Tasty Eats" for this week.

Blue Lemon – Farmington, Sandy, Cottonwood Heights, Highland

Raspberry Chicken - spring mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette, vine ripened raspberries, grilled chicken, candied pecans, feta cheese, grilled pineapple, sassy onions, and endive

Signature Bacon Burger - fire grilled angus beef, topped with white cheddar, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and house fry sauce

Molten Bundt Cake

Local Greek - Riverton

Gyro - Cucumbers, Kalamata Olive, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta and TONS of Tzatziki

Loaded fries

Gyro Bowl

You can find more of Chase's Foodie Findings on Instagram @slcfoodie and Facebook @saltlakefoodie.

