The Place

Salt Lake Foodie takes us to "Dangerous Pretzel" and "Olympian Greek & American"

Tasty Tuesday
This meal could feed 2!
We always like to learn about new places to eat from Salt Lake Foodie, especially because he only tells us about restaurants he LOVES.

On this Tasty Tuesday, he stops by "Dangerous Pretzel" in Salt Lake City and "Olympian Greek & American" in Salt Lake City.

Dangerous Pretzel
BBK - BRUSH BEFORE KISSING Parmesan, garlic and fresh herbs. A delicious date-night disaster. Unless you both get one.
JEALOUS EX Soured pickles, dill seasoning, and 297 missed calls waiting for you to pucker up
BOOTLEGGER Bourbon maple bacon - once hidden in the trunk of a fast car, always about to run out.
SAINT Sweet cinnamon sugar that's never done anything wrong.

Olympian Greek & American - Salt Lake City
Hercules 16 inch pancake
Crunchy Banana French Toast
Two Pork Chops Eggs
Helios Burger

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

