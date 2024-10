Whether you're looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion, or you just need a break from cooking, here are new foodie findings from Chase, SLC Foodie.

Saffron Valley

Indian Buffet

CHAAT build your own station

DOSA station

Tikka Masala

Full Warm buffet

Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar - Taylorsville

Cajun Boil

Shrimp, Green Mussels, Lobster, Snow Crab, Crawfish. MR. & MRS. CRAB SPECIAL seasoning.

Lobster Bisque

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.