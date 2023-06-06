Salt Lake Foodie takes us to Sandy for this week's Tasty Tuesday

In this week's Tasty Tuesday Chase from Salt Lake Foodie takes us to Sandy for two different restaurants.

First up - Zumbu. There's also a location in City Creek Center. Chase recommends:



Chicken Momo

Piro Aloo

Build your own bowl – rice, tikka chicken, stir fry vegetables, tikka sauce

Chicken Chowmein

The second spot Chase recommends this week is So Grill Korean BBQ & Sushi, also in Sandy.

They have all you can eat barbecue with some unique items like wine-marinated steak and curry pork belly.

Chase says if sushi is more your vibe, the rolls range from $6 to $12 for the jumbo rolls.

Whatever you do, he says check out the drink menu and the Hello Boozey Thai Iced Tea.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".