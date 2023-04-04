Salt Lake Foodie talks about his favorite spots for Easter brunch

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie looks ahead to Easter brunch.

He says if you enjoy a buffet, his family has four that they rotate between. He says each offer something for everyone.

Little America - Salt Lake City

Laurel at The Grand America - Salt Lake City

Gardner Village - West Jordan

Thanksgiving Point - Lehi

If you prefer ordering off the menu, Chase says Toscano in Draper has an Easter Day brunch menu they just released that sounds amazing. Who wouldn't love Lemon Ricotta Pancakes or a Breakfast pizza?

