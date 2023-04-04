Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Salt Lake Foodie talks about his favorite spots for Easter brunch

Tasty Tuesday
In this Tasty Tuesday, Chase from SLC Foodie gives us some Easter Brunch ideas.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 15:29:48-04

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie looks ahead to Easter brunch.

He says if you enjoy a buffet, his family has four that they rotate between. He says each offer something for everyone.

Little America - Salt Lake City

Laurel at The Grand America - Salt Lake City

Gardner Village - West Jordan

Thanksgiving Point - Lehi

If you prefer ordering off the menu, Chase says Toscano in Draper has an Easter Day brunch menu they just released that sounds amazing. Who wouldn't love Lemon Ricotta Pancakes or a Breakfast pizza?

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere