Salt Lake Foodie tries out "Drunken Kitchen" and "Ding Tea"

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, joins us each week for Tasty Tuesday with new restaurants he recommends and bonus, he has suggestions on what to order too.

His first stop this week is at Drunken Kitchen, which is inside Grid City Beer Works in Salt Lake City.

He says you won't go wrong with these menu items:

Sticky Ribs

1 lb of sweet and spicy Asian pork sticky ribs.

Fried Frog Legs

Frog legs marinated with garlic, ginger, onions, shallots, Five-spice, Thai chilis, fish sauce, and soy sauce. Sprinkled with our Taiwanese blend of spices. Topped with peanuts, cilantro, sambal, and fried shallots.

Bone In Beef Short Rib Noodle Soup

High end cut bone in beef short rib slowly cooked in a rich & slightly spicy tomato broth served with hand made noodles & yu choy. Topped with Chinese pickled mustard greens, cilantro, & crispy shallots.

Fresh Pineapple Sticky Rice

And to quench your thirst, Chase says stop by Ding Tea in Sugar House and order these drinks:

Monster Latte

Taro Milk Tea

Strawberry Yakult/Yogurt

Passion Fruit Green/Black Tea

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

