Salt Lake Foodie visits Robintino's and Cereal Killerz for this week's Tasty Tuesday

If you have a hankering for cereal or are craving homemade Italian food, this week's Tasty Tuesday is for you.
Salt Lake Foodie tries out Robintino's in Bountiful and Cereal Killerz at The Gateway in Salt Lake City.
He says you can't go wrong with these menu items:
Robintino's – Bountiful
Chicken Parm, Pasta, and Garden Salad
New York Steak
Garlic Three Cheese
Cereal Killerz – Gateway
This Ish iz Bananaz - bananas, chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla ice cream, and banana cereal
Cookiez and Cream Poptart
