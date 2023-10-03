Watch Now
Salt Lake Foodie visits Robintino's and Cereal Killerz for this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
Salt Lake Foodie stops by Robintino's in Bountiful and Cereal Killerz at The Gateway.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 16:09:09-04

If you have a hankering for cereal or are craving homemade Italian food, this week's Tasty Tuesday is for you.

Salt Lake Foodie tries out Robintino's in Bountiful and Cereal Killerz at The Gateway in Salt Lake City.

He says you can't go wrong with these menu items:

Robintino's – Bountiful
Chicken Parm, Pasta, and Garden Salad
New York Steak
Garlic Three Cheese

Cereal Killerz – Gateway
This Ish iz Bananaz - bananas, chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla ice cream, and banana cereal
Cookiez and Cream Poptart
Cowboy Candy Burger - SkinnyFats

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

