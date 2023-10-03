Salt Lake Foodie visits Robintino's and Cereal Killerz for this week's Tasty Tuesday

If you have a hankering for cereal or are craving homemade Italian food, this week's Tasty Tuesday is for you.

Salt Lake Foodie tries out Robintino's in Bountiful and Cereal Killerz at The Gateway in Salt Lake City.

He says you can't go wrong with these menu items:

Robintino's – Bountiful

Chicken Parm, Pasta, and Garden Salad

New York Steak

Garlic Three Cheese

Cereal Killerz – Gateway

This Ish iz Bananaz - bananas, chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla ice cream, and banana cereal

Cookiez and Cream Poptart

Cowboy Candy Burger - SkinnyFats

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

