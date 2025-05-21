Salt Lake is getting more bubbly this summer with a new twist on its thriving brunch culture

Sunday's Best is Utah's original chef-crafted, all day brunch menu offering the best brunch dishes, upbeat vibes, and a contagious lively atmosphere.

And, this summer, it's coming to the capital city!

Sunday's Best and Sunday School are set to debut and open in the Post District in June, 2025.

Sunday School is a new rooftop experience for guests 21 and older. Think South Beach-style resort vibes that will make you feel like you've at an oceanside escape.

This dreamy lounge is filled with pink and gold accents, lush greenery, open rooftop-endcap atriums and overlooks the cityscape providing a never ending sparkle.

"I am excited to be a part of bringing the next era of Brunching Hard to downtown along with our rooftop lounge and brunch club! Sunday School is not going to be just another bar joining the thriving downtown scene, but a one-of-a-kind space focused on all things bubbles, beverages and unique bites." said Founding Partner & Executive Chef Tyler Stokes.

Sunday School will be offering a separate menu filled with bold, globally inspired tapas and sun-kissed tasty cocktails.

There will also be mocktails if you want to experience the vacation vibes minus the buzz!

Sunday's Best Downtown location will be the third one open. The OG is in Sandy and there's a Brunch Oasis in Salt Lake City International Airport in Concourse B.

And, it could be coming to St. George soon!

Stay up to date on all the info at brunchmehard.com.