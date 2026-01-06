Salt Lake Mahjong Club makes playing the game approachable and fun.

Mahjong has been played around the world for generations and strengthens skills like memory, critical thinking, pattern recognition, and focus.

It may look intimidating at first, but Salt Lake Mahjong Club is helping bring this game to the Wasatch Front in a fun, beginner-friendly way.

The relaxed atmosphere makes people feel welcome to ask questions, make mistakes and learn at their own pace.

They created a beginner pathway with Mahjong 101, 102 and open Play opportunities.

You can learn more at saltlakemahjongclub.com.

