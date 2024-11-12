Salt Lake Mission is working to make sure every Utahn has a holiday meal

Imagine cooking Thanksgiving dinner for 2,000. That's what Salt Lake City Mission does every year, and they can use your help with food donations.

Salt Lake City Mission is on a mission to get more donations than for their holiday campaign: 'Harvest for the Hungry', which helps to provide a meal for every hungry person in the community.

The project helps to put a holiday meal on the table this Thanksgiving and Christmas for those who are food insecure.

They are looking for non-perishable food items, frozen turkeys and whole chickens, canned veggies and fruits, boxed stuffing and mashed potatoes, along with holiday pies.

They are also accepting hygiene items, new socks and underwear and new or used good, clean clothing and outdoor gear.

Pastor Shawn Clay, executive director for Salt Lake City Mission, also told us about tehir Thanksgiving Holiday Food Box Giveaway at the Salt Lake City Mission, 1151 South Redwood Road #106 in Salt Lake City. All in need are welcome to pick up a box for a holiday meal.

Donations can be dropped at the center along Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

For more information, please call (801) 355-6310 for visit saltlakecitymission.org.

