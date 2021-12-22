Salt Lake Mission Season of Hope Donations

The Salt Lake Mission wants to thank their donors after a successful turkey drive for Thanksgiving. The Season of Hope continues at they plan to prepare 75,000 meals for those along the Wasatch Front.

Those looking to help can either bring food to the Mission or donate online.

The mission is looking for the following items for the Season of Hope:

Frozen turkey/ham/roast

Holiday food items

New/used winter clothes or shoes

Blankets

Children's toys

Mens' and womens' hygiene items

Household goods

You can donate by going to https://saltlakecitymission.org/