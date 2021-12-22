Salt Lake Mission Season of Hope Donations

The Salt Lake Mission wants to thank their donors after a successful turkey drive for Thanksgiving. The Season of Hope continues at they plan to prepare 75,000 meals for those along the Wasatch Front.
Those looking to help can either bring food to the Mission or donate online.
The mission is looking for the following items for the Season of Hope:
Frozen turkey/ham/roast
Holiday food items
New/used winter clothes or shoes
Blankets
Children's toys
Mens' and womens' hygiene items
Household goods
You can donate by going to https://saltlakecitymission.org/